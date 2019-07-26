CCCM Case Studies 2016 - 2019: Chapter 1

The Global CCCM Cluster is pleased to share with you the third edition of the CCCM case studies publication, put together by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The case studies discuss initiatives to harmonize activities and working tools among a high number of sites, mentorship programmes, mobile CCCM teams’ activities as well as examples of how the CCCM areabased approach can be operationalised. This will hopefully contribute to our ongoing efforts and global conversation aiming to ensure a coherent CCCM response that promotes accountability, community ownership, durable solutions and strong partnerships with partners and local authorities.

The publication will be released online in four chapters which collectively represent examples of CCCM activities spanning from 2016 – 2019

Chapter 1: Camp Management Activities – available online July 26th Chapter 2: Mobile / Area Based Approach – available online August 23rd Chapter 3: Site Management Support – available online September 20th Chapter 4: Preparedness – available online September 27th