Caucus on funding for localisation - Main achievements so far and update - November 2022

Since early September, the caucus members have met three times at senior technical level. Alongside these meetings, caucus members have worked individually with the caucus co-chairs and the technical advisor to the caucus, Development Initiatives, to share information on a) amount of funding delivered to L/NAs; b) methodology used to calculate this amount; and c) their challenges in comprehensively calculating amounts according to the currently agreed definitions of “direct” and “direct as possible” funding.

Main achievements of this process so far are summarized below:

On definitions:

There is a general internal adherence to the Grand Bargain definitions. Caucus members have adopted these or they guide the internal tracking of contributions. However there are various challenges and different capacities in internally and systematically tracking funding according to these definitions.

Local and national actors have raised issues on the ambiguities around the counting of funding to organisations with international affiliations and/or with national registrations. Donors and intermediaries seem to be consistent in understanding that international organisations registering at a national level do not count as local or national actors. Related to this is the question of local and national actors that operate across borders or regionally, there is a wide variation in terms of whether to count these organisations as local. It sometimes depends on the judgment of the person inputting the data.

DI has not received enough data to understand how these variations in interpretations could be impacting reporting towards the 25% target. Across the system, a small margin of error may not be an issue. However, this remains contentious in certain national and local context.

There is growing interest in being able to track funding to women led organisations, refugee led organisations and CBOs, but the lack of agreed definitions limits tracking.

On tracking:

For several caucus members, the data on funding to local and national actors is inherently linked to funding agreements at the commitment stage (through their awards management systems) rather than actual disbursements/expenditure. In many cases this provides an educated estimation of funding. However, for indirect funding it isn’t a guarantee that funding has actually been disbursed to the actors included in the funding agreement. For intermediaries, this form of tracking doesn’t enable a guarantee that the funding recorded is truly ‘as direct as possible’, as it can be impossible to establish how many layers the funding has been cascaded through to arrive at the intermediary, and often funding is not tracked beyond the partners that receive it.

Some donors could ask intermediaries/UN agencies to report on their cascading, using existing systems. However, some actors note that increasing tracking of funding by donors goes against the spirit of reducing reporting and arguably against spirit of reduced flexibility.

Finally, the systems are not necessarily set up for tracking funding to L/NA. Data issues include human error, or variations in classifications, and issues with data extraction.

On transparency

There needs to be a balance between individual agency needs for internal accountability and the wider system need for accountability. Providing publicly available info, by funding agency to partner, would enable all partners to understand the full picture, build trust and consistency on current practices, understand the margins for error and support progress.

There is also a tension between the need for privacy/security concerns for local partners, and the need for transparency on funding flows.

Direct and indirect funding can be reported and tracked on FTS, but requires intermediaries to report on sub-grants. Similarly, direct and indirect funding to local and national actors can be published and tracked on IATI, but requires signatories to publish high-quality data on their implementing or receiving organisations.

On the barriers to funding

These are well known to the sector but remain persistent and common:

Capacity issues: not just the capacity of organisations to absorb funding but the capacity needed for donors to manage small grants.

Risk: risk management and sharing, sanctions, vetting.

Bureaucracy, regulations: restrictions on direct funding, burdensome regulations for justification on who to fund. However these regulatory environments are unlikely to change.

In some cases there are valid reasons for going through an intermediary. Caucus members highlighted that the goal is effective humanitarian assistance, and working through local and national partners is one tool/way of delivering that assistance (rather than the goal).

For local actors: competition with international actors, networking, language, proposal writing, due diligence/compliance requirements going against commitments to simplify.

On current/emerging localization policies

Varying approaches across caucus members, including:

Working to reduce barriers for local and national actors in applying for/accessing funding

Considering changing organizational operational model (shifting power)

Embedding the philosophies of localization (ie. Foundation/history of Red Cross movement) into strategies/policies

Reviewing contracting practices

Guidance on relative merits on working directly vs working in consortia, to standardize decision making

Various initiatives include direct support to L/NA for in their application processes, innovation funds for small scale organisations, waivering application requirements, providing overheads, advocating for system change.

The caucus members will now work in smaller groups, addressing the challenges and obstacles that emerged in previous discussions, and looking at how to overcome them within a specific timeline. The group will reconvene in mid-December.