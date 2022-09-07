Caucus on funding for localisation - Detailed strategy and way forward - September 2022

Published Date

7 September 2022

After a successful launch of the caucus on the margins of the Annual Meeting, the caucus co-chairs, the EP Office and NEAR, developed a detailed strategy for the work to be undertaken in the coming months.

To achieve the objectives outlined in the caucus strategy and endorsed by the Principals in July, the caucus champions will be supported an external technical advisor. The technical advisor will be responsible to work with the caucus members and champions to:

Inform the agreement of a common approach and metrics to track funding to local and national actors.

Identify current barriers to and opportunities for increased funding for local and national actors.

To this end, the first senior technical meeting of the caucus took place on 6 September. The meeting provided an opportunity for caucus members to discuss the proposed strategy, raise questions and comments, and agree on a way forward. It was agreed that the caucus participants will start by working together with the caucus champions and advisors to share information on: a) amount of funding delivered to L/NAs; b) methodology used to calculate this amount; and c) their challenges, if any, in comprehensively calculating amounts according to the currently agreed definitions of “direct” and “direct as possible” funding. This initial work will provide the foundations on which the roadmap to reach the 25% target will be built on.

More details on the strategy and the caucus timeline can be found here.