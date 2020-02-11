11 Feb 2020

Catholic Relief Services: Cuts to Foreign Aid Weaken Hope for Millions Around the World

Report
from Catholic Relief Services
Published on 11 Feb 2020

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, February 11, 2019 – Bill O'Keefe, executive vice president of Mission, Mobilization and Advocacy for Catholic Relief Services (CRS), issues this statement following the release of the president's budget request yesterday:

"U.S. foreign assistance is a symbol of hope for millions. It is a sign, on a human level, that the U.S. people will always stand with you during times of hardship, persecution or disaster. When the U.S. administration proposes cutting aid by 22%, including deep cuts to poverty-reducing development and lifesaving humanitarian assistance, we snuff out that hope.

The Catholic community in the United States, through their individual support for agencies like Catholic Relief Services, firmly believes in our collective ability to preserve and uphold the sacredness and dignity of all human life. CRS, in partnership with the U.S. government, shelters families whose homes have been destroyed, offers technical assistance to farmers to weather shocks and sustain livelihoods and lifts millions of people out of poverty.

These across the board cuts neither improve efficiency nor increase effectiveness. While we all strive to improve how we deliver assistance to poor and vulnerable communities, cutting billions from humanitarian and development accounts will put us a step behind in responding to growing crises and undermine our goals along the journey to self-reliance. Furthermore, disregarding the need for assistance in places like the West Bank and Gaza and Central America hurts innocent families and is counter to U.S. interest.

Hope is more than a symbol. The hope we share is in the form of food, clean water, education and sustainable livelihoods. We look forward to working with Congress to elevate this hope and to strive for a more just and peaceful world."

###

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States. The agency alleviates suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries, without regard to race, religion or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance and peacebuilding. For more information, visit www.crs.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.