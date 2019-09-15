15 Sep 2019

“Category Hell” the new norm for storms in the Caribbean?

© UN/Mark Garten
Secretary-General António Guterres (left) with Hubert Alexander Minnis (right), Prime Minister of the Bahamas talk to the press in front of the National Emergency Management Agency in the Bahamas.
By Christophe Illemassene

Nassau, the Bahamas: By calling the impact of Hurricane Dorian, “a generational disaster,” the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Hubert Minnis, grasped the magnitude and gravity of the devastation that the storm left in its wake. Torrential rains, deadly winds and 22 feet surge have now given way to clear skies and calm seas. But the hurricane was the worst ever to make landfall on the Caribbean archipelago of 700 islands.

