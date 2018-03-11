CashCap Review 2017 (October 2017 Review Repot)

This review is looking at the contributions of six selected CashCap deployments undertaken in 2016 and 2017 in order to assess their relevance, effectiveness and sustainability.

CashCap is an inter-agency project, managed by NORCAP, the Norwegian Refugee Council's Expert Deployment capacity. CashCap has been deploying senior experts to provide multi-agency support with the aim of increasing the use and effectiveness of cash and markets programming in crisis contexts since 2016. CashCap experts build the capacity of their host agencies, national and local stakeholders and aim to contribute to bridging gaps and improving the quality of cash transfer programming (CTP).

The review has been undertaken by an independent consultant and has focused on qualitative data collection and analysis through interviewing key stakeholders and reviewing relevant documentation.

Some of the main findings are: