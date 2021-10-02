Cash & Voucher Programming Compendium of Indicators, September 2021 – Version 2.0

This indicator compendium has been designed to support World Vision Field Offices to design and monitor quality Cash and Voucher Programme (CVP) projects. Specifically, the compendium will enable officers responsible for designing, implementing and monitoring cash and voucher programming to 1) select appropriate indicators for baseline and monitoring and 2) ensure CVP interventions have the intended impact on individuals, families and communities, and if so, through which pathways. It provides a comprehensive – but non-exhaustive- list of outcome and output level indicators relevant to cash and voucher programming.

Cash and voucher programming is not a standalone sector, but rather it is a modality used to meet objectives and improve outcomes related to a range of sectors, including basic needs, livelihoods, food security, nutrition, shelter, WASH, etc. As such, monitoring of CVP should focus on programme objectives and results, in addition to output and process aspects like delivery mechanisms, modality and distributions. The compendium also includes brief guidance on:

- What each indicator means;

- How to measure the indicator (including questions to include in monitoring tools);

- How to analyse and report collected data;

- Relevant levels of disaggregation;

- Where to find relevant guidance materials for additional information