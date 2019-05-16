Cash & Voucher Assistance and GenderBased Violence Compendium: Practical Guidance for Humanitarian Practitioners

The Compendium is intended as a companion to the 2015 Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Action and its companion resource, the GBV Pocket Guide. The guidance was developed through the efforts of 15 organizations who contributed expertise in the inception, design and review of the document. The process was led and funded through support of CARE USA on behalf the CVA and GBV advisory group of the GBV Guidelines Reference Group.

The purpose of the Compendium is to assist humanitarian actors and crisis- and conflict-affected communities to:

-integrate GBV risk mitigation and in some cases Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention into Cash & Voucher Assistance (CVA) interventions;

-and integrate CVA into GBV prevention and response when appropriate.

The Compendium is for:

-Field-based humanitarian practitioners across all areas or sectors of humanitarian response who use cash or vouchers in their programmes.

-GBV specialists who are considering using CVA in their programming.

-Members of the humanitarian country team (HCT).

-Humanitarian coordinators (HCs) and donors who advise and monitor teams and partners on GBV mainstreaming/integration.

The document helps practitioners to differentiate between:

-GBV risk mitigation in CVA, and

-Potential ways in which CVA can contribute to GBV prevention and response.

-Identify practical actions that CVA/technical sector actors and other humanitarian actors can take to identify and mitigate the risks of GBV in CVA.

-Identify practical actions that GBV specialists can take to incorporate GBV-protective CVA in their GBV programming.

Drawing from good practice of published and forthcoming grey-literature as well as expert interviews and field case studies, the Compendium highlights essential actions, promising practices, and lessons learned on the topic. The Compendium is intended as a companion to the 2015 Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Action and its companion resource, the GBV Pocket Guide. The GBV Guidelines focus on GBV risk mitigation activities that should be undertaken within and across all sectors of humanitarian response, while the Compendium focuses on practical guidance in terms of GBV risk mitigation for all humanitarian actors using CVA. The Compendium can also be used as an advocacy tool to remind all field-based practitioners, managers and coordinators about their responsibility for mainstreaming GBV risk mitigation across CVA and sectoral programming.

It includes two tools to assist in the use of modalities: Modality Decision Tree – Considering GBV Risks Related To Modality and GVB Risk Analysis Tool For CVA.