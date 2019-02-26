Cash transfer programming in the education and child protection sectors: Literature review and evidence maps

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The use of cash transfer programming (CTP) in humanitarian response continues to increase in scale and quality, as evidenced by the State of the World’s Cash Report.1 This report examines the body of research that provides evidence of the impact of CTP on education and child protection outcomes and provides a comprehensive synthesis and analysis of existing evidence and identifies gaps in the knowledge base for future research prioritisation.

The interventions used for this project include different modalities of CTP. The sectoral outcomes were determined through a process of deliberation with the Global Education and Protection Clusters, and are based on broader sectoral outcomes, regardless of whether they had previously been delivered using CTP. As such, only studies containing these interventions and outcomes were considered. The number of studies included in this report is relatively small, a total of 35. However, given the high quality of the studies, the diversity of contexts and the consistency of findings, the body of literature is assessed to be of medium quality.

The most common intervention in the sample is multipurpose cash grants (MPGs), within which education and child protection outcomes were two of many outcomes tracked. Limited evidence was found for other interventions, such as mixed-modalities, conditional cash transfers, conditional vouchers, restricted transfers and cash-for-work programmes.

The interventions in education show a strong tendency towards positive results, with 74% having a positive impact. No education studies reviewed had an explicit negative impact. Evidence was only found for CTP impact on the outcome ‘access to education’. However, the evidence allows for a nuanced analysis of the impact of CTP across changes in enrolment, attendance and spending. In general, the mechanism behind the positive impact on access seems to be the ability of CTP to address financial barriers to education.

Child protection outcomes have more mixed results, 50% positive and 45% neutral, and span a broader range of outcomes. Only one intervention with a child protection outcome was found to have a direct negative impact, which was an MPG on risk or exposure to violence. Of the interventions studied, child labour and exposure to risk and violence were found to be the most common outcomes. There is potential for CTP to be effective in preventing child labour in the short term in as far as CTP helps to keep children in school and reduces exposure to risk and violence that result from a lack of income. Evidence of long-term impacts on child labour and practices that may enable risk and violence are lacking. Similarly, there is limited evidence of positive impacts of CTP on child marriage. Most of the studies are inconclusive, suggesting that child marriage is a complex issue, and the potential for CTP to reduce its incidence is still unclear.

The evidence on whether conditionality schemes translate into greater impact on education and child protection in humanitarian settings is inconclusive, given the absence of evidence directly comparing conditional and unconditional schemes. The rationale behind conditionalities is that conditional CTP can enable households to enrol their children in school and prevent them from relying on negative coping strategies that adversely affect children. As such, education-related conditionalities could encourage children to attend school, and have further beneficial child protection effects, as schools can provide a protective environment for children. However, there is not conclusive evidence, even in the development literature, on whether conditionality leads to a higher magnitude of impact or more sustained behaviour change.

Supply-side limitations appear to be crucial. In humanitarian contexts, lack of physical security and safety concerns can be a significant barrier that CTP alone would not address. In addition, the potential of CTP to have a positive impact on education levels in an emergency context is limited by the level and quality of service provision, the state of the economy (e.g., dependency on extra labour from children; ability to pay for other school-related expenses and fees), the prioritisation by recipients of how a transfer is spent and their ability to meet other essential needs. A multifaceted and coordinated approach to humanitarian response, considering needs and outcomes holistically, is required to address both the demand and supply-side barriers to education and child protection.

Much of the report highlights the positive spillover effects2 related to education and child protection; however, negative spillover effects were also identified. Overall, more rigorous studies must be done to explore the potential for both positive and negative spillover effects on education and child protection.

This report concludes by identifying key gaps that have emerged from the analysis of existing evidence. The following areas should be prioritised for future research: (1) comparative research and robust evaluations across a broader range of CTP modality interventions and contexts; (2) greater emphasis on monitoring sectoral outcomes of MPGs; (3) comparative evaluation of conditionality; (4) comprehensive programming, particularly the interaction of CTP modalities with interventions aimed at reducing non-financial barriers to education; (5) differential impact on primary versus secondary education; (6) how CTP can be leveraged to achieve education or child protection outcomes for those with disabilities. Awareness of the limitations of CTP to impact education and child protection outcomes can better inform interventions in these sectors.