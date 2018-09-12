12 Sep 2018

Cash transfer programming across Africa help communities take charge of their own recovery

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 12 Sep 2018 View Original
© Victor Lacken/IFRC
Following the impact of a severe El Nino-induced drought, many farming communities in Zimbabwe have had disappointing harvests, leaving many without enough food or money for the year. Solomon and Tarisai have received cash and seeds with the help of the Zimbabwe Red Cross – this will be enough money now to get their family at least a meal a day for the next two months, plus ten kilos of sorghum seeds to plant
© Victor Lacken/IFRC

Cash-based interventions are transforming the way humanitarian aid is being delivered. We have seen a dramatic increase in the use of cash globally by 40 per cent between 2015 and 2016 (State of the World’s Cash Report, 2018). At least 28 countries in Africa have had some experience with cash-based interventions through vouchers, direct cash and mobile money; reporting that it is a much more efficient, timely and dignified way to support communities.

Cash not only provides an efficient and timely way to respond to the unique and complex needs of communities but even more importantly, gives dignity and power the people we serve so that they can respond to their own relief and recovery needs. We are increasingly using cash in our response to food insecurity, empowering communities to invest in their farms and businesses, ultimately encouraging an increase in production and economic access to food.

Southern Africa

In Southern Africa, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe have adopted some form of cash-based intervention, the most common being the distribution of e-money over a mobile network. In countries like Zimbabwe, cash transfers are combined with other basic needs, such as seeds.

West Africa

The Nigeria Red Cross has supported more than 5,500 internally displaced people and returnees facing food insecurity in the north-east (Adamawa and Yobe States) through direct cash.

The Sahel region, where reoccurring droughts and floods – in addition to population movement – has had a severe impact on its population, leaving some 32 million people at risk of or struggling with food security. Vouchers have been key to increasing people’s access to food.

