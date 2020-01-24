With the growing global popularity of cash transfers as a modality for both humanitarian and development assistance, the need to understand the impact of such interventions is becoming increasingly important. Programmes often target women or women-headed households as recipients of cash transfers, under the assumption that this is an effective way of achieving food and nutrition outcomes in target populations. However, solid evidence, particularly in humanitarian and fragile settings, is needed to learn what works best, where and for whom.

The Gender Office recently published a study titled The potential of Cash-Based Interventions to Promote Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment. This study established a conceptual framework with qualitative evidence outlining the potential casual pathway between cash programming and gender empowerment outcomes. In collaboration with the Gender Office and CBT Programme Teams, OEV has developed a new approach to build upon this research and support country offices to produce evidence that informs the design and implementation of cash programming: the Cash-based Transfers and Gender Impact Evaluation Window.

What is the window?

The window is an OEV led initiative to coordinate a portfolio of impact evaluations on cash transfers and gender equality outcomes across WFP country programmes. It allows country offices to learn what works in a way that informs their own programming and also contributes to a global evidence base.

Participation in the window means country offices receive expert advice and support from OEV and from a dedicated technical specialist in country. OEV will also provide co -funding to carry out the impact evaluation.

What is an impact evaluation?

For WFP, an impact evaluation is a type of analysis that uses data from at least two groups of people — targeted beneficiaries and a comparison group — in order to understand the results caused specifically by a programme.

Data is collected primarily at the individual or household level to measure expected or unexpected programme outcomes.

For WFP, most impact evaluations will be conducted ex-ante; that is, it is an impact evaluation design that is built in to the planning of the programme and involves at least baseline and endline data collections.