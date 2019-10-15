15 Oct 2019

Cash and voucher assistance that works for women: 6 lessons from the field, October 2019

Report
from CARE
Published on 09 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.26 MB)

A BRIEF FROM MULTI-COUNTRY STUDY "WHAT DOES GENDER-SENSITIVE CASH AND VOUCHER ASSISTANCE LOOK LIKE?

What did we seek to change?

Cash and voucher assistance (CVA) is now a common tool in humanitarian action, used to meet the diverse needs of people displaced by crisis and conflict with greater dignity.1 While there is a growing body of evidence on the effect of CVA on women’s well-being and empowerment2 , in practice, an overwhelming amount of gender-sensitive CVA is currently designed using assumptions rather than evidence. Building on CARE’s commitment to be ‘cash ready’ to achieve breakthroughs with and for women and girl, CARE commissioned a study on gender-sensitive CVA that allowed actual CVA recipients to frame the discussion.

Why were we interested?

Three key issues motivated this research: (1) CARE’s ambition is to ensure that its CVA work is designed with and for women and girls, addressing their needs, challenges, and opportunities. (2) In line with this, CARE is strengthening its research, evidence, and knowledge management capacities. (3) The organization is also committed to convening others to improve policy, practice, and research on gender-sensitive CVA.

To achieve this ambition, we need to start by changing the top down approach the sector uses to design research about gender-sensitive CVA. The humanitarian community knows more about the impact of CVA on sectoral outcomes than we do about women’s and men’s perceptions of how its design and implementation actually support their needs, those of their families, and those of their communities. Collecting evidence from a user’s perspective will consequently change the way in which we use the evidence. For example, evidence suggests that the named recipient of the CVA can influence control of the transfer and access to information, but targeting women does not on its own mean that CVA is gendersensitive (and, in some cases, this approach may even exacerbate protection risks).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.