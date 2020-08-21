Cash and voucher assistance for protection: Taking stock of cash and voucher assistance to achieve protection outcomes in the Protection Sector in humanitarian settings [EN/AR]

While “protection cash” or “cash for protection” and “the use of cash and voucher assistance to help achieve protection outcomes” are terms increasingly used by humanitarian practitioners, there is still a lack of common understanding around these concepts and an absence of a common policy and operational framework.

The paper Cash and Voucher Assistance for Protection: Taking stock of cash and voucher assistance to achieve protection outcomes in the protection sector in humanitarian settings aims to contribute to developing a common understanding of the use of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) for protection outcomes among humanitarian stakeholders—including implementing agencies, donors, and host governments—sharing up-to-date evidence and practice. The paper also identifies gaps in evidence and practice that require critical attention and resources, and highlights opportunities for the effective use of CVA within the Protection sector to achieve protection outcomes.

This paper will be updated annually to reflect the current state of evidence and to elevate evidence gaps. The current paper addresses cash and voucher assistance for child protection and gender-based violence (GBV) outcomes; future versions will reflect evidence on CVA for housing, land, and property (HLP) and mine action outcomes.

This paper and accompanying resources were prepared by the Global Protection Cluster (GPC) Task Team on Cash for Protection (TT C4P), co-led by the Women’s Refugee Commission and the International Rescue Committee. The Task Team was established in 2017 with the aim of increasing knowledge about the use of cash and voucher assistance in the protection sector and increasing the effectiveness and quality of programs using CVA to achieve protection outcomes. It hosts open membership, currently bringing together more than 40 participants across 30 organizations representing a diversity of organizations, countries, and experiences on both protection and CVA.