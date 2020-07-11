Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) & Housing, Land, and Property Rights: Evidence & Future Research Priorities in Humanitarian Settings

INTRODUCTION

The right to adequate housing has been recognized as an essential component to an adequate standard of living. The centrality of the right to adequate housing, which encompasses concepts such as security of tenure, affordability and habitability, are intimately related to livelihood building. Where individuals are unable to realize their rights to adequate housing, which includes security of tenure, individuals are left in in increasingly precarious situations. This makes the prospect of providing sustainable livelihood interventions increasingly more challenging.

This is most evident in situations of humanitarian crises. Those who leave their homes during emergencies, which include refugees and internally displaced peoples (IDPs), are at greater risk of losing their property rights and security of tenure upon fleeing humanitarian emergencies. The impacts of their departure are most acute upon their return; returnees often find their homes either damaged or completely destroyed. In addition, these returnees may not have the capacity to rebuild or pay for new housing, nor redress to seek compensation for these damages.

Increasingly, humanitarian actors have turned to Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) to meet the immediate needs of migrants, refugees and IDPs. CVA may take on a variety of forms; it has been provided unconditionally, where beneficiaries may determine how to best spend their funds, or conditionally, where funds are transferred as long as the recipient meets various criteria. In lieu of cash, sometimes humanitarian actors have provided vouchers.

Vouchers themselves may have cash value, though they may only be accepted by certain retailers and for certain products. Given the centrality of the rights of property and housing in post-conflict and transitional justice programming, humanitarian actors have become increasingly interested in the role CVA may play in providing for immediate housing needs.

Consequently, this report seeks to explore the current literature assessing the connections between CVA and Housing, Land and Property (HLP) rights. As such, this report proceeds as follows. First, the report provides definitions regarding key concepts in the literature. This is crucial as not only does this it define concepts used within this report, but also ensures uniformity given that many concepts may be used interchangeably or synonymously in the literature. Following this discussion, the report then provides a list of key research questions and objectives, as well as the methodology regarding the assessment of the ascertained resources. The report then provides an evidence map and a thematic assessment of the findings of the resources. After this discussion, the report closes with an outlined list of the gaps in current research, possible avenues for future research, as well as policy recommendations.

While there has been some research on the links between CVA and HLP based on the assessment undertaken, more research would be beneficial to properly assess when CVA would be an appropriate tool to improve HLP, including when and which modalities would be appropriate, and what factors may demonstrate how to intervene.