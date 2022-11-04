World

Cash and Voucher Assistance and Child Protection in Humanitarian Action: Guidance Note on Cash and Voucher Assistance for Child-headed households (CHH) and Unaccompanied Children (UAC) (April 2022)

This guidance sets out how to design and adapt cash and voucher assistance so it can be used as an intervention to address the needs of child-headed households (CHH) and unaccompanied children (UAC) in humanitarian action. The guidance goes through each step of the programme cycle – including preparedness, implementation, handover, and monitoring and evaluation. It identifies what is different and unique in terms of ways of working with child-headed households and unaccompanied children.

Also available here in Russian, Ukranian, Spanish, French and Arabic.

