Cash and voucher assistance for adolescents: An evidence review of how cash and voucher assistance can achieve outcomes for adolescents in humanitarian settings

During crises, the institutions, systems and community cohesion that normally support adolescent development break down. Humanitarian response often fails to take the necessary steps to mitigate and counteract the disadvantages that adolescent girls and boys in crisis face – including access to education and livelihoods opportunities – and the challenges faced by, in particular, adolescent girls and adolescents with disabilities.

Cash and voucher assistance – giving beneficiaries cash or vouchers as an alternative to in-kind assistance such as food, blankets and direct services – is used increasingly in humanitarian settings. While this shows promise for addressing adolescents’ needs, a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of cash and voucher assistance on the protection and wellbeing of adolescents is critical.

This report from the Women’s Refugee Commission, on behalf of Plan International documents existing programmes. It also looks at recent evidence and effective practices related to adolescent-focused programming from the child protection, health and education sectors that can be applied to the use of cash and voucher assistance programming for adolescent wellbeing outcomes.