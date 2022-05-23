Case for support: Humanitarian assistance and protection for people on the move in the Americas

In the Americas, people on the move—refugees, asylum seekers, victims of trafficking, unaccompanied minors, displaced persons, and migrants seeking better opportunities—face extraordinary risks to their lives, safety, human rights, and well-being. While they often travel together, along the same dangerous routes, they have distinct assistance and protection needs.

This four-year programme focuses on improving humanitarian assistance and protection to people on the move along migratory routes in the Americas region, including through more effective preparedness and responses, strengthened capacities, and risk reduction. The programme is aligned with the approach of the three-year, multi-regional case for support programme focused on Africa, MENA, and Europe launched in August 2021.