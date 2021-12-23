The Case for a New IDA Tier 1 Indicator on Treatment Coverage for Acute Malnutrition

The International Development Association, part of the World Bank, provides low-interest loans and grants for programs that boost the economy, reduce inequalities, and improve people’s living conditions in the world’s poorest countries. The IDA20 process, currently underway to replenish IDA funds and review policies, provides a critical opportunity to address acute malnutrition—a global crisis that leads to preventable deaths in children and is worsening due to a collision of conflict, climate change, and COVID-19.

In this brief, the IRC builds the case for the inclusion of an IDA indicator on acute malnutrition treatment with the aim of increasing accountability and expanding the coverage of life-saving treatment in children.