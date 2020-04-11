Case management, GBVIMS/GBVIMS+ and the COVID-19 pandemic

Purpose

This guidance note aims at providing practical support to case management service providers on how to adapt their response in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. This guidance note includes two parts: The first focuses on guiding service providers through the process of adapting their case management programmes to the needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic based on a number of scenarios. The second part focuses on the use of GBVIMS and/or Primero/GBVIMS+ in relation to these different scenarios. This guidance note complements the GBV AoR Helpdesk note “GBV Case Management and the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Background

History has demonstrated that crises such as disease outbreaks affect women and girls differently to men and boys, and in ways that place women and girls at greater risk of GBV, particularly in contexts where gender inequality is already pronounced. They can include increased exposure to intimate partner violence due to tensions in the home in the face of dwindling family resources and under confinement conditions, while the economic impact can place women and girls at higher risk of sexual violence and exploitation. Women’s rights organizations, researchers, and service providers across the globe are already reporting increases in GBV incidents reported to them since the COVID-19 outbreak, including in countries most directly affected. It is clear, however, that most cases of GBV will remain unreported due to the lack of available, safe, ethical and quality responses services as well as fears of stigmatization, reprisal, and lack of access to appropriate information on seeking help. These existing barriers will be further compounded by the inundation of health services responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and restrictions to movement and physical socialization resulting from national government responses to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. Ensuring that women and girls can access GBV support services remains a critical and lifesaving activity. At the same time, maintaining the health and wellbeing of GBV caseworkers and contributing to rigorous efforts to stop the pandemic are of critical concern, a present a challenge to traditional modes of GBV service delivery. A flexible and adaptive approach is needed to ensure that life-saving services continue to be made available without compromising the safety of GBV caseworkers or survivors.