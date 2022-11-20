Case for Investment: U.S. Government Support to Education Cannot Wait

Civil Society Organisations call on the U.S. Government to pledge $158 million in funding for Education Cannot Wait over the next four years in this Case for Investment. The U.S. Government has been central to the success of ECW, as the third largest to ECW currently, and its support will be critical if ECW is to meet its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan goals. A February 2023 pledge by the United States of at least $158 donor will deliver a message that the U.S. will continue to support and lead others in addressing the gap in access to education for the 222 million children affected by crisis.