CartONG launches the new Learning Corner of the IM Resource Portal

CartONG invites you to discover the new Learning Corner of the IM Resource Portal. This subsection of the portal complements its resource library and blog section by providing practical tools in French and English for field practitioners of aid NGOs. Acting as a constant companion, its main objective is to support them on their path to mastering Information Management.

Check out the first few publications in English: the First Steps with Program Data Management Toolkit as well as the Covid-19 Focus Toolkit. More are already available in French on this page. Additional toolkits - on data visualization, data analysis, GIS, Excel, and more - will be made available in the coming months, as well as several training kits.

This learning corner and its resources were developed as part of the project “Strengthening Information Management within francophone CSOs” led by CartONG and co-financed by the French Development Agency (AFD) over the period 2019-2022. For more information, see the article published on CartONG's website.