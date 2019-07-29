Caribbean Situation Report - April & May 2019

In recent years, five countries in the Caribbean have been hosting growing numbers of refugees and migrants from Venezuela: Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. It is estimated that around 146,900 have arrived by air, land and sea to date, including some returnees in Guyana. Caribbean countries vary in terms of their geography, linguistic, legal and socio-economic backgrounds, which results in diverse local operational environments and humanitarian responses. Considering the small size or limited absorption capacity of the concerned countries, the increasing number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela has had an impact on their host communities. Through the 2019 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP), partners have identified the priority needs for refugees, migrants and host communities. These are: protection, addressing gender-based violence (GBV), shelter, access to food, adequate nutrition and health care, including psychological support, as well as the provision of livelihoods and self-reliance opportunities.