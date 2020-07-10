World
Caribbean shelter guide: COVID-19 considerations — Preparatory measures to be taken in emergency shelters during hurricane season inclusive of basic infection control, hygiene, space management and COVID-19 precautions
Hurricane season in the Caribbean
Most shelters in the Caribbean are community centres, schools or churches that are limited in size. The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) distancing requirements subsequently reduced the number of persons a shelter can accommodate during the hurricane season. This document reinforces some measures to follow per international Emergency Shelter protocols factoring in conditions for spacing between beds/cots, recreation areas and ventilation according to The Sphere Handbook, FEMA and Australian Red Cross. Physical distancing and hygienic standards were modified highlighting that ideal requirements are not always feasible therefore we may choose realistic recommendations for practical purposes and suspected cases of COVID-19.
Preferred Sheltering Practices
(1) Shelter and Space Management
- Immediate sheltering
- Temporary sheltering
- Sleeping/ living arrangements
- Recreation/ common area
- Ventilation
- Room Temperature
(2) Infection Control and Prevention
- Screening area
- Isolation of ill persons
- Cleaning intervals of designated areas
- Disinfection of areas
- Standard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
(3) Shelter Hygiene Standards
- Bathrooms
- Showers
- Handwashing Stations
- Kitchen
- Waste Disposal
(4) COVID-19 Precautions
- Referral to closest testing center
- Social distancing
- Early detection of suspected cases
- Temperature Checks
- Waste Disposal