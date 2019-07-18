Caribbean governments exchange experiences managing migrant and refugee flows in conjunction with IOM and UNHCR

The Caribbean region faces an increasingly complex mixed migration phenomenon including asylum seekers, refugees, stateless people, and vulnerable migrants. It is a region of destination and transit for thousands of people, including people needing international protection, each year. To mark World Refugee Day, on June 20 the Caribbean Migration Consultations (CMC), in coordination with representatives from IOM and UNHCR, presented a webinar to work directly with Caribbean governments to discuss effective systems for protecting refugees.

During this online event, participants addressed global trends and priorities related to the protection of refugees, and discussed the two tools promoted by UNHCR within the framework of CMC, the Technical Guide for Refugee Legislation in the Caribbean and the Checklist for a Comprehensive Asylum System.

Additionally, the webinar served as a space for sharing best practices in the region. Christopher Eakin, Director of Policy and Strategic Management of the Ministry of Employment and Border Control of the Cayman Islands, presented issues related to the asylum system and experience protecting refugees in the Cayman Islands, accompanied by Bruce Smith, Deputy Chief of Border Control, and Joey Scott, Deputy Chief.

A total of 36 representatives of Caribbean countries such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago participated.

“I am very pleased with this CMC webinar, an excellent way to unite the countries of the region and maintain close collaboration efforts. I would like to see this as a permanent arrangement,” commented José Laurent of the Ministry of Legal Affairs in Antigua and Barbuda.

“These spaces for engagement are extremely important since they facilitate technical training for governments, regional dialogue among stakeholders, and interactive learning for all parties, including for IOM,” concluded Brendan Tarnay, Project Coordinator for the Caribbean.

For more information, contact Brendan Tarnay at the Regional Office of IOM for Central America, North America, and the Caribbean. Phone: +506 2212 5304, Email: btarnay@iom.int.