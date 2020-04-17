Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security & Livelihoods Impact Survey Regional Summary Report | April 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is having far-reaching impacts on how people earn a living and meet critical needs. The Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey was launched by CARICOM to rapidly gather data on impacts to livelihoods, food security and access to markets. Prepared by the World Food Programme with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization, the survey link was shared via social media, email and media.

At a glance

• COVID-19 has caused widespread disruption to livelihoods, driven primarily by movement restrictions and concerns about leaving the house.

• Half of respondents have faced a change in income, owing mainly to job loss or reduced revenue/salary.

People owning businesses or engaged in casual labour or petty trade appear most impacted.

• Most respondents were able to access markets in the previous seven days but with substantial variations across the region. Those unable to do so cited movement restrictions, store closures and concerns about leaving the house.

• Availability of food, hygiene items and medicines appears to be less than normal, but very few respondents indicated that items were unavailable.

• People are changing how they shop, with most respondents purchasing larger quantities.

• Most respondents are not having difficulty eating enough, but some are eating less preferred foods.

• At the regional level, trends were broadly consistent between male and female respondents, though further country-level analysis may reveal greater gender differences.

• While the survey contributes to a better overview of impacts, the data is not representative, and the use of a web-based questionnaire limits inputs from those without connectivity.