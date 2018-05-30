CARE International Accountability Report Submission to Accountable Now - May 2018

CARE’s Organisational Commitment to Accountability

On behalf of CARE International, I am pleased to share this report on our organisation’s core commitments to be accountable, principled and transparent in the global fight against poverty and injustice. CARE defines accountability as explaining, being held responsible for and hearing the perspectives of others about how well we are meeting our commitments - and then actively making changes and improvements based on what we have learned and heard. We have committed to deliver a bold set of impact goals, to collaborate with others to do so and to perform in a way that makes the best use of the resources entrusted to us. Throughout we are committed to behaving as an open, transparent organisation that is set up to encourage participation in shaping our work and hearing feedback on how we are doing.

For a number of years CARE has had a range of good practices in place demonstrating accountability with our stakeholders, but we have not been as strong at reporting on these practices all together and making them a systematic part of who we are and how we work. As part of our commitments laid out in our organisational Accountability Framework adopted in November 2016, CARE is strengthening the way we capture, analyse, openly share, discuss and act on key information that relates to what we do, how we perform, how we behave and how we work with others. This report to Accountable Now is a key mechanism for receiving independent feedback and suggestions for improvement, which helps complement our own internal analyses.

The recent allegations of sexual abuses and exploitation by INGO staff across several organisations in our sector have strongly emphasised the need for global INGOs such as CARE to have a clear approach to transparency and accountability. For the first time, CARE published data showing how we are responding to reports of sexual harassment and abuse. This has helped CARE take a hard look at how transparent we are and how we can strengthen this.

We have made important steps in gathering data across all 14 Members of CARE International, expanding the progress made with global monitoring, learning and impact measurement reporting to also strengthen our collective financial reporting. This progress in our accountability to each other within the organisation is helping lay the groundwork for a stronger global network in the future. We know this is about so much more than reporting—it is about how open and honest we are, and how quick we are to learn and adapt. Moving forward, we are defining ways to more consistently bring the feedback and ideas of key external stakeholders into our work, building on existing good practices and approaches and scaling them up.

One of the most exciting developments for CARE in the past year has been putting our new governance structure in place and welcoming CARE Morocco, CARE Egypt and CARE Indonesia as Candidates transitioning to become members in CI and Chrysalis (a Sri Lankan social enterprise) as an Affiliate. This is helping CARE advance its aspirations to become a more diverse, multipolar organisation with greater balance of power and diversity of perspective in our global governance and leadership. We feel very strongly that the focus on setting up a new governance and membership model is increasing our accountability and legitimacy as an international organisation, and are proud of these achievements. This will continue to be a priority area of focus for CARE in the next decade, and we are defining ways to take even more transformative steps forward, including identifying ways to better include the voices and perspectives of our key stakeholders in our global governance and decision-making.

The leadership at CARE International welcomes the opportunity to share information about our organisational approach to accountability, our strengths and our gaps. We look forward to the feedback from the Accountable Now independent review panel, learning from peers and continued discussions with staff, partners and allies to help us do so.

Let me conclude by emphasising my personal commitment to continually strengthen the impact of our work, how we collaborate with others, how we perform and how open and accountable we are in all that we do. This is a driving commitment for our senior leadership and our Supervisory Board. We know that we make mistakes, and that there is always room for improvement. We will continuously hold ourselves to higher standards in line with a vision of a more just, equitable and sustainable world for all.