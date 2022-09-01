CARE, Global Support and Development Announce Collaboration

August 31, 2022 — CARE, a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty, has partnered with Global Support and Development (GSD), a humanitarian organization that specializes in rapid disaster response and capacity building, to support at-risk communities in preparing for and responding to disasters.

The two organizations signed a broad Memorandum of Understanding in August 2022 that sets the framework for collaboration on capacity-sharing, training, and response initiatives within the Caribbean and Latin America. The partnership unites CARE’s decades-long experience in responding to immediate and protracted crises with GSD’s innovative and specialized disaster-response capabilities to support disaster-affected communities.

“The communities we serve stand to benefit greatly from the diverse skill sets and unique capabilities GSD can provide to CARE, helping fill gaps in traditional disaster response,” said Michelle Nunn, CARE’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to collaborate with GSD’s innovative people, processes, and cutting-edge technology to save lives and alleviate suffering.”

GSD Chief Executive Officer Michael Court says the partnership with CARE offers his organization an opportunity to work with and learn from a respected international humanitarian agency while at the same time deepening rapid response assistance to affected communities in coordination with CARE’s trusted regional and country-level partners. “Working with partners to better support communities in crisis is central to GSD’s mission,” said Dr. Michael Court. “We are delighted and humbled to have a partner in CARE with the history, knowledge, and experience of working with affected communities over decades. We are excited to see how the resonance of both organizations grows into the future.”

Founded in 1945, CARE has more than seven decades of experience helping people prepare for disasters, providing lifesaving assistance when a crisis hits, and helping communities recover after the emergency has passed. CARE places special emphasis on women and children who are often disproportionately affected by disasters.

GSD was founded in 2015 and became a formal 501(c)(3) in 2019. Since 2015, GSD has supported several international and U.S. domestic response operations, including a humanitarian response in partnership with CARE following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. GSD is currently developing an innovative humanitarian vessel that will be able to carry up to 60 humanitarian responders, including partners and equipment to effectively operate in the Caribbean, where it will be based year-round beginning in 2023.