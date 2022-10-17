CARE, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Partner to Improve Access to Affordable Healthy Diet

Washington, DC, USA (October 17, 2022) -- CARE USA and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding, establishing a global partnership to improve access to affordable healthy diets.

The announcement comes at a time of increasing food insecurity for millions around the world, made worse by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and builds on CARE and GAIN's collaboration during last year's UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS). At the Summit, GAIN and CARE worked alongside a diverse gathering people and organizations to develop tangible approaches to facilitate national and subnational dialogues to reform the wider global food system. Both organizations are now working together to support governments in the implementation of those national pathways and are leading thematic coalitions for technical support.

Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director of GAIN welcomed the signing, adding that, "it was a privilege to work with CARE USA during the UN Food System Summit and our shared values, complementary skills, and commitment to action on the ground promise to make this a highly impactful partnership."

Both organizations share similar values of respect, integrity, humility, action, and impact yet each works at a slightly different stage of development. CARE USA promotes farmer-led development in their work and fights for equitable livelihoods, decent work, living wages, and gender equity for the most vulnerable and furthest to reach. As an organization, GAIN works on improving nutrition, value chains, working with SMEs, and promoting the consumption of healthy foods. Both partners believe that engaging with the private sector is essential for food system transformation to improve nutrition, livelihoods, equity, and resilience.

The first concrete collaboration is through -- Catalyzing Strengthened Policy Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience (CASCADE) -- a 60 million Euro program awarded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focused improving the nutrition status of more than 5 million women of reproductive age and children under 5 in Benin, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Mozambique over the next four years.

For her part, Michelle Nunn, CEO of CARE noted that MOU comes at a critical time in the effort to combat global hunger. "The conflict in Ukraine and the global hunger crisis not only threatens millions today, but its impacts could roll back decades of progress we have made in addressing food insecurity, malnutrition, poverty, and gender inequality. It is against the backdrop of this urgent need, that CARE is proud to partner with GAIN on the CASCADE initiative. We are grateful to have such an effective and impactful ally in the fight for more equitable food systems, and I look forward to building on our partnership to enhance the resilience of millions of people around the world through increased access to nutrition and better food security."

About CARE

Founded in 1945 through the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That is why women and girls are at the heart of CARE's community-based efforts to confront hunger, ensure nutrition and food security for all, improve education and health, create economic opportunities, and respond to emergencies.

About GAIN

GAIN is a Swiss-based foundation launched at the United Nations in 2002 to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition. Working with governments, businesses, and civil society, they aim to transform food systems so that they deliver more nutritious foods for all people, especially the most vulnerable. What matters most for GAIN is impact. Their purpose is to improve the consumption of nutritious and safe foods for all. GAIN focuses on children, adolescents, and women because they know that working with these groups is crucial to transforming attitudes about food and hence life chances and livelihoods.

For more information please contact:

Anisa Husain

CARE Press Officer

Anisa.Husain@care.org