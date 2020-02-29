CARE Emergency Shelter Team Annual Review 2019

CARE's Emergency Shelter Team provides technical expertise in emergency shelter and reconstruction. In the financial year July 2018 - June 2019, CARE implemented 73 projects around the world with a shelter and housing component and two projects involving camp coordination and camp management. Around 1.6 million people received direct shelter assistance and a further 1.4 million people benefited indirectly from those projects. 54% of people reached were women and girls. The Emergency Shelter Team Annual Review 2019 sets out the ways that the team can support shelter responses around the world, and highlights a selection of shelter programme responses from the last financial year that reflect the scope and impact of CARE's work.

Key highlights: