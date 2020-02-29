World + 7 more
CARE Emergency Shelter Team Annual Review 2019
Attachments
CARE's Emergency Shelter Team provides technical expertise in emergency shelter and reconstruction. In the financial year July 2018 - June 2019, CARE implemented 73 projects around the world with a shelter and housing component and two projects involving camp coordination and camp management. Around 1.6 million people received direct shelter assistance and a further 1.4 million people benefited indirectly from those projects. 54% of people reached were women and girls. The Emergency Shelter Team Annual Review 2019 sets out the ways that the team can support shelter responses around the world, and highlights a selection of shelter programme responses from the last financial year that reflect the scope and impact of CARE's work.
Key highlights:
- A multi-country response to Cyclone Idai which made landfall in Southern Africa in March 2019, causing catastrophic flooding and damage to infrastructure and crops in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe
- Refugee-led Shelter in Cox's Bazar Rohingya refugee settlement in Bangladesh -- still the largest refugee camp in the world
- Shelter as part of a One Neighbourhood approach addressing multiple needs of Syrian refugees and host communities in the poorest neighbourhoods of Tripoli in Lebanon
- Volcano response and emergency preparedness planning in Vanuatu following increased volcanic activity on Ambae island and an impending cyclone season
- Research exploring urban self-recovery processes in the Philippines and Nepal, as part of the Promoting Safer Building (PSB) research project and working group.