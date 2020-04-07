CARE COVID-19 Advocacy paper - Summary

Ensuring a Covid-19 local-led and gendered response that meets the needs of all people, including those most left behind.

On 25th March, the United Nations launched the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP), requesting an initial US$2.01 billion to respond to the humanitarian consequences of the pandemic. To face this unprecedented crisis and enable a humanitarian response that is as effective, efficient and inclusive as possible, CARE is urging United Nations organizations, institutional donors and governments to follow the below recommendations.