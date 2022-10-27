CARE COP27 Position Paper

From CARE’s perspective, climate justice is about a future in which the poorest and most marginalized people, particularly women and girls, have improved their well being significantly and can enjoy their human rights due to increased resilience to climate change, increased equality and a global temperature rise that is limited to 1.5°C.

People across the world have urgent, and pressing questions about the failure of governments, in particular the most powerful ones, to tame the climate crisis, tackle growing inequality and poverty, and strengthen resilience to crises.

Governments must make COP27 a game-changer with decisive actions in response to the near-apocalyptic and interlinked crises the world experiences in 2022, with the most vulnerable bearing the brunt of suffering. Transparency, inclusivity and securing the human rights and freedom of speech of COP27 attendees, and engaging civil society and climate activists, must be upheld by all participating governments and stakeholders.

This position paper outlines CARE's key asks for COP27, which includes addressing loss and damage; meeting the US $100 billion climate finance goal; and ensuring climate mitigation and adapation measures are gender-just.