CARE Climate Change: Adaptation Planning with Communities - Practitioner Brief 1

Community adaptation action plans (CAAPs) empower communities to make their own collective decisions on priority actions to better adapt to climate change. The CAAPs contain agreed priorities and plans for adaptation for and by different groups. They are based on a series of participatory community analysis and planning discussions, starting with a Climate Vulnerability and Capacity Assessment (CVCA). The CVCA results are validated by the community as a whole, leading to identification of potential adaptation actions. The core of the process involves four steps that foster community participation: context analysis and stakeholder mobilisation; participatory analysis of climate change vulnerability and adaptive capacity; development of community adaptation action plans; implementation and adaptive management of community adaptation action plans. A key element of the process is the iterative, learning-based approach that is demonstrated by the feedback loop in the entire CAAP process.