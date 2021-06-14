Care Canada Statement on Canada’s G7 Commitments

CARE CANADA IS CALLING FOR A GENDER-JUST RECOVERY TO COVID-19, INCLUDING VACCINE EQUITY AND CLIMATE FINANCE.

The following statement is from CARE Canada President and CEO Barbara Grantham

CARE Canada acknowledges Canada's commitments and investments outlined during the G7 Summit this weekend, alongside those of other world leaders.

For 75 years, CARE has worked around the globe to change lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. We work on the front lines of humanitarian crises and tackle the underlying causes of poverty to create transformative change. CARE Canada is committed to a gender just future. As such, we are keen to work with the Government of Canada to ensure that solutions to global challenges are grounded in our shared beliefs and values, including multilateralism, human rights and gender equality. Canadians know our economy is global, our communities interconnected, and we cannot solve global challenges in isolation. Those in the world's most vulnerable places deserve Canada's commitment to a global recovery.

We welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement affirming Canada's investment in global vaccine equity, committing to fund 87 million doses, and redirecting an additional 13 million of Canada’s excess doses through COVAX. However, the need is great and the pace must pick up rapidly. The World Health Organization estimates that 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate 70% of the population by the time the next G7 meets, and as of June 2021, less than 1% of vaccines administered globally have gone to low-income countries. We encourage Canada to commit to clear timelines, with additional dose sharing starting this summer, given Canada has secured enough doses to protect a population almost four times its size.

CARE estimates that for every $1 US spent on vaccine doses themselves an investment of an additional $5 US dollars is needed to ensure efficient and equitable delivery of vaccines to the last mile. We further call on Canada and other world leaders to ensure that frontline health workers -70% of whom are women - have fair pay, adequate training/supervision and safe working conditions - including access to personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment. Women, especially women frontline health workers, should have meaningful roles in leadership of vaccine rollouts, policies and programs at all levels.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many further dimensions of gender inequality, not least of which is the climate crisis and its impacts. As such, Canada's new G7 commitment of $5.3 billion over five years to finance our fair share of international climate action is welcome news.

As Canada's climate finance package moves forward, detailed plans must include support for women to adapt their economic activities and build back more equal. Increased financial support must enable gender-responsive climate change action – including specific funding for civil society leaders, especially women-led and women's rights organizations. The most marginalized women and girls are most disadvantaged by the climate crisis, bearing the brunt of worsening droughts, floods, fires and storms.

As with women frontline healthcare workers, women's rights and women-led organizations have the trust, knowledge, access and expertise to respond to climate crises in their communities. They are often best placed to carry out critical response work but remain undervalued and under-resourced. We look forward to further collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure those most affected by climate change can lead the solutions.

The G7 meeting was a test of global leadership and an opportunity to increase our collective efforts to fight the world's most significant challenges. While CARE welcomes Canada’s G7 commitments, we call for greater ambition as we look ahead to the Generation Equality Forum, the G20 and COP26 to meet the challenges of the pandemic, the climate crisis and the global recovery at large.

