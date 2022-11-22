CARE Austria and Institute for Policy, Advocacy and Governance: SDG Report 2022

Foreword

Dear reader,

We are living in challenging times. Reflecting about the impact of the global COVID pandemic on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) might seem not so urgent at a time when war is back in Europe.

But especially in times of insecurity and amid a widening disparity between the rich and the poor, they do offer a compass to navigate difficult times. Despite the relevance of the SDGs, many states and opinion leaders have widely neglected them, especially in the wealthier hemisphere. For CARE the SDGs are our guiding principles, and all our activities are aligned either with one or more of them. We are fully aware that the SDGs apply to all states of our planet. This is quite revolutionary because the global society obviously recognizes that global challenges cannot be solved by single states but must be tackled on a regional basis and with global approaches, to create real change and impact. That applies not only to the consequences of the climate crisis but also of the global pandemic, which made us aware of the limits of health systems even in highly industrialized countries. The impact of the pandemic caused an enormous backlash on many development indicators described in the SDGs.

Many of these aspects are compiled in this report initiated by CARE Austria. It reflects on various aspects of the SDGs and it points out the big disruptions we are still seeing. Among them is the increase of global hunger and poverty, the breakdown of global supply chains, the weakness of health systems to effectively deal with the impact of COVID-19 as well as a more general view on the performance of the SDGs amid a multiple global crisis. We put a special focus on the impact of COVID on SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) in South Asia, which was contributed by the Bangladesh thinktank IPAG. The report highlights CARE projects in Asia and how they contribute to the SDGs. One of the backbones of this report is a global and comprehensive analysis of global online media. It sheds light on the fact that the SDGs dealing with Gender Equality (SDG 5) and Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3) were the most reported SDGs globally. This points to the key role of women and girls which has become even more relevant in times of crises. The pandemic increased the amount of care work. As a result of lockdowns, millions of women were cut off from the official labor market. Millions of children were deprived of their school education. We will present tangible examples of CARE’s work that demonstrate, how important global cooperation is.

Finally, it should help and encourage us to never stop striving for global cooperation where we join forces to solve the burning issues of our time.

Andrea Barschdorf-Hager

CEO CARE Österreich