Care and Connection in Crisis - Feminist Strategy to Confront COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic calls upon us to move quickly to save lives as we manage grief, fear and frustration. It also calls us to leverage what we know about social change and recognize that emergency responses to this crisis are seeding the future right now.

Now is the time to do what the women of MADRE’s partner organizations have always done: work to meet critical needs in communities and organize for practices and policies that put the health of people and planet over profit, steer us towards a just transition to sustainable economies, and embrace connection and cooperation as we protect each other and rebuild from disaster.