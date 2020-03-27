CARE Analysis: Vulnerable countries face 3 times the risk of COVID-19 exposure, yet are 6 times less likely to have access to healthcare

Geneva, 26 March 2020 – CARE’s analysis of INFORM risk management data has found that the world’s ‘highest risk’ countries are three times more likely to be exposed to epidemics, such as COVID-19, but are six times less likely to have access to healthcare compared to the world’s lowest risk countries.

Somalia, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Chad, Syria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Niger, Haiti and Uganda are all considered ‘Very High Risk’ by INFORM and are amongst the least prepared to cope with the added stress of a pandemic such as COVID-19.

“While even wealthy and better prepared nations are struggling to cope at this time, the impact on the countries highlighted in this analysis shows how people living in insecure environments, with extremely weak health infrastructure, are going to be far worse off. Countries such as South Sudan and Syria are in the midst of active conflicts. Many countries on this list are also extremely food insecure, with large parts of their populations reliant on international aid for survival. Add on COVID19 and it is not only national health systems that will struggle to cope, but the entire infrastructure and basic services. This is a truly terrifying thought for all of us working in the humanitarian sector,” says Sally Austin, CARE International’s Head of Emergency Operations.

As Tue Jakobsen CARE Turkey’s, Assistant Country Director – Humanitarian notes; “in Northwest Syria, there is no functioning government and the health system has been destroyed over the past nine years. Hundreds of thousands of people are not able to do basic preventative measure, such as wash their hands. With no testing capacity, it is highly likely that the virus has been spreading around without our knowledge, so we might be weeks behind in our response. An outbreak will cause mayhem in an area that has already gone through so much suffering. We are currently at a stage where only around 900 testing kits have been made available this week in Idlib and there is only one lab that can that can handle about 20 tests per day. Since this is a global crisis, countries are prioritizing their own responses and Syria has been completely neglected. There is an urgent need to scale up the health response and increase health supplies going into Northwest Syria.”

On top of poor access to healthcare these countries also face the highest levels of food insecurity, displacement and socio-economic inequality. All of which increase they vulnerability to COVID-19 and the likely levels of devastation the virus will have in a given country.

CARE’s analysis found that in comparison to the 36 ‘very low risk’ countries, including Norway, UK and New Zealand, the 14 most vulnerable and ‘very high risk’ countries were:

• Over 4 times (336%) more likely of being food insecure

• Almost 9 times (756%) more likely to experience socioeconomic vulnerability

• Over three times (210%) more likely to be providing refuge for displaced and uprooted people

“This data shows a stark and chilling picture of what we can expect as we start to see the COVID-19 pandemic spread to many Asian, Africa and Middle Eastern countries. In order to try and best prepare, at CARE, we are scaling up our activities to ensure that clear guidance on risk, prevention and awareness of symptoms are available in the communities where we work. We are also looking to scale up water supply activities to facilitate good personal and household hygiene. But this alone is not enough. We need commitments from national governments and donor nations for increased support and flexible funding if we are to truly stamp out this pandemic. If coronavirus has shown us one thing it is that we are all in this together.” says Austin.

Notes to editors

• CARE International works in 13 of the 14 countries considered ‘Very High Risk’ by INFORM.

• The full INFORM 2020 analysis can be found here: https://drmkc.jrc.ec.europa.eu/informindex/Portals/0/InfoRM/2020/INFORM_...

• The full INFORM category and ranking methodology can be found here: https://drmkc.jrc.ec.europa.eu/informindex/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=wUT...

• CARE International used data from INFORM. INFORM is a composite indicator that identifies countries at risk of humanitarian crisis and disaster that would overwhelm national response capacity. We analysed risk indicators associated with vulnerability, lack of coping capacity and hazard and exposure, comparing averages against ‘very high risk’ countries against ‘very low risk’ countries across these indicators

• INFORM risk scores are on a scale of 0 (very low) to 10 (very high)

• Very high risk countries are: Uganda, Haiti, Niger, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Congo DR, Iraq, Chad, Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Yemen, Central African Republic & Somalia

• Very low risk countries are: Singapore, Finland, Estonia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic, Iceland, Slovenia, Bahrain, Qatar, Ireland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Switzerland, Latvia, Sweden, Austria, Brunei Darussalam, New Zealand, Portugal, Slovakia, Poland, Grenada, Kuwait, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malta, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and United Arab Emirates

• Socio economic vulnerability risk scores are calculated by analysing data in areas that include development and deprivation, inequality (including gender inequality), and economic dependency. Uprooted people risk scores analyse displacement data (IDPs and Refugees) as total numbers and as % of population. Food Security risk scores analyse food utilisation data against food availability. Access to healthcare risk scores analyse data associated with density of physicians, immunisation coverage, maternal mortality and per capita private and public expenditure on healthcare. Epidemic risk scores are analysed based on data that includes the number of vets, IHR Capacity Score (food safety), and data on foodborne and waterborne diseases of any given country.

• Between 2015 and 2019, CARE has run 57 projects that aimed to stop the spread of infectious disease epidemics—like Ebola, cholera, and zika—in 20 countries around the world. During these events, our existing networks, such as CARE-sponsored Village Savings and Loan Associations, were instrumental in dispersing information to communities during the 2015 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, helping combat the spread of the disease. These projects collectively worked with 9 million people directly and 16.7 million indirectly.