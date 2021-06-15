Carbis Bay G7 Health Declaration

We, the G7 Leaders, commit to work expeditiously and collectively toward the goal of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, while also recognising that the next one could come at any time. This declaration sets out our commitment to take action to strengthen our collective defences to better prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from, future pandemics through effective multilateral action and a strengthened global health system, with the World Health Organization (WHO) at its centre.

Global solutions are needed. We welcome the strides we have already taken with our partners across the international health system, including the Rome Declaration adopted at the G20 Global Health Summit and the steps taken at the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA). We acknowledge the bold recommendations of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR) and the other review committees. Building on these recommendations, we will continue to work with the G20, United Nations(UN), WHO, and other relevant international organisations and stakeholders to seek the necessary multilateral consensus and take concrete action this year to strengthen the global health and health security architecture. We note the IPPPR’s many recommendations, including for a potential treaty under the framework of the WHO. We welcome the WHA’s decision to set up a Member States Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies. We look forward to considering their report at the Special Session of the WHA in November.

Through this declaration, we acknowledge our particular roles and responsibilities in international efforts to strengthen the global health and health security architecture, and commit to harnessing our shared democratic values and unique strengths as leaders in science, research and public health to support this.