Capacity Statement: World Vision’s Mental Health & Psychosocial Support Programming

World Vision implements a range of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) programmes in all parts of the world, during emergency responses and also in development contexts. We provide MHPSS services in almost 70 countries worldwide, with especially established programmes in Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, DRC, Haiti, Nicaragua, Colombia, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Occupied Palestine territories, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq among others.