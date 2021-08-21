Capacity Statement: World Vision’s COVID-19 Vaccine Response (August 20, 2021)

It's been just 9 months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was announced to the world. Since then, World Vision has aimed to use our global reach and grassroots connections to encourage vaccine uptake by the world’s most vulnerable communities to save lives, protect livelihoods, and safeguard families and children from impoverishment and violence.

World Vision offices are already actively involved in vaccine introduction efforts at the country level through engagement with national vaccine taskforces, advocacy for equitable vaccine distribution, and programmes. Read more about these efforts and vaccine response plans in this document.