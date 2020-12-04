Capacity Statement: World Vision’s COVID-19 Vaccine Response

World Vision is responding to the devastating impact of COVID-19 in more than 70 countries. We have reached more than 54.3 million total people, including more than 24.2 million children, as part of our strategic objectives to limit the spread of COVID-19, strengthen health systems, support affected children, and collaborate and advocate for vulnerable children through health and nutrition, economic livelihood, child protection, and education interventions.

We aim to use our global reach and grassroots connections to encourage vaccine acceptance and uptake by the world’s most vulnerable communities to save lives, protect livelihoods, and safeguard families and children from impoverishment and violence.

Read more about World Vision's vaccine response plans in this document.