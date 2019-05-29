written by: James Topham

Can’t wait to Learn is War Child Holland’s extraordinary and innovative education solution for children whose access to schooling is restricted because of conflict. It uses tablet technology and a custom gaming platform to teach children to read and count. Earlier this month we had the privilege of accompanying Programme Director, Kate Radford, to the United Nations to present the technology and here we talk to her colleague, Karen Poore, about how the project came about and their plans for the future.

Could you tell us what prompted you to develop such an innovative program?

The idea of using technology to help reduce the number of out-of-school children first came from Dr. Aiman Badri, from Ahfad University for Women (AUW) in Khartoum; the initial champion of the programme in Sudan, where it started as a pilot called e-Learning Sudan. We could see that the demand for education, from children and their parents alike, was high, and we also knew from research that serious digital game-based learning can achieve higher cognitive gains and a more positive attitude towards learning than traditional teaching methods. In humanitarian crises large numbers of children cannot attend school, classes are overcrowded and teachers are overburdened. Digital game-based learning can be a really effective solution to bridge the education gap in these situations. It is cost-effective, accessible and enables children to work at their own speed and difficulty levels. Research shows that games allow the brain to work more effectively and for longer periods of time. And crucially, as motivation is key to learning and games are designed to be highly motivating, the potential for learning is higher. What’s not to love?!

How integral are the children in designing the program?

The secret ingredient! Now this is where Can’t Wait to Learn really stands out from other EdTech models. It is designed for children, by children! Knowing that effective digital game-based learning is rooted in accurate cultural themes which mimic reality as closely as possible, the foundation of all Can’t Wait to Learn games is the game design co-creation process we go through with the children we’re designing for. Face to face games and discussions along with children’s artwork in the form of drawings, Lego constructions and modelling-clay sculptures form the basis of the game world in each context. We’ve developed and refined the co-creation process to ensure that each and every game looks, sounds and feels like the world the children are living in and recognise, from the characters and their names, clothing and vocations, to the locations in each game world. There is nothing quite as inspiring as seeing children’s designs brought to life.

How have you proven that it works?

Yes! We’ve undertaken rigorous research, with the results showing that children learn, and they learn fast! In Sudan, children participating in CWTL improved nearly twice as much in maths and almost three times as much in reading as those using traditional approaches. They also learned at roughly twice the rate of their peers in government alternative learning programs. In Lebanon, on average children playing CWTL improved their math mastery score by 7% in just twelve weeks.

Some people may think that tablets are an expensive way of delivering education – what would you say to them?

It’s not surprising some people might think that, but our research also includes determining the cost of delivering Can’t Wait to Learn in comparison with other alternative education approaches.

In the small-scale trials conducted so far – which included considerable research costs – the cost per child has been around $400. However, plans to go to scale in Sudan would bring this figure down to around $30. At $30 per child per year, Can’t Wait to Learn is cheaper than government schooling in any of the countries it is active in, with the Ugandan government spending around $44 per child, Sudan $76, Jordan $560 and Lebanon $1,170.

How do you charge the tablets when there is little infrastructure in a country?

Solar powered charging stations ensure that the tablets are fully charged and ready to be played during every session. In the future, we’re looking into how these charging stations can be produced locally, both to cut costs further and stimulate the local economy.

Don’t the tablets and headphones break easily?

We’ve invested time in testing different hardware, to find out which models of tablet and headphones are best suited for each context. We also train local partner IT and project staff in basic hardware and software problem solving skills, and they can also access support from War Child’s helpdesk.

You have some very impressive partners – both institutional and corporate – could you explain who they are?

We would not be where we are today without the continued dedication and passion of our many partners and supporters. We have over 30 global partners including three UN agencies, leading education actors and the Ministries of Education in the countries in which we work. Global partners include Butterfly Works, &Ranj and Levi9 on game design, software development and management portal support, and Pearson Edexcel, American Institutes for Research and the University of Amsterdam on research. A number of international companies provide pro-bono advice or services to the program for CSR purposes including Cap Gemini, PWC, and Shell. Following Can’t Wait to Learn being featured by the Center for Education Innovations and UNICEF in their Journeys to Scale report, in 2016 it was one of the first three projects worldwide chosen to join the Humanitarian Education Accelerator program (for Education in Emergencies innovations), led by UNHCR, UNICEF and DFID. Current supporters include the Dutch National Postcode Lottery, IKEA Foundation, Google.org, USAID, CISCO Foundation, DG ECHO, Mission Bambini and DFID.

And you have won a number of awards for the program, right?

Yes! We’re really honored to have been awarded the 2018 UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for ICT in Education, as well as the Public Award for Best Innovation from the Dutch Coalition for Humanitarian Innovation.

How many countries is the program running in and what are your plans for expansion?

Can’t Wait to Learn is currently helping children access education in Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon and Uganda. We’re about to start up in Chad, working closely with UNHCR and our NGO partner Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS). Our future plans for scaling up Can’t Wait to Learn are very ambitious! But they’re based on having the evidence to show that it’s a solution that works and can be easily scaled at a reasonable cost. We’re also exploring start-up in and Colombia within the next year. South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali…the approach can be adapted to the context and stakeholder landscape pretty much anywhere. Our aim is to reach 1,500,000 children by 2023. How incredible would that be, to think that many children could be on the path to a brighter future thanks to playing Can’t Wait to Learn?!

And finally, is there anything else you think our readers should know?

For some children gaining basic literacy and numeracy skills through Can’t Wait to Learn can be their only chance for an education. Take 14 year old Mahmoud, whose family fled from Syria to Jordan. He has never been to school, and spends most of his time working to support his family. Mahmoud comes to a UNICEF-supported learning centre every morning to use War Child’s Can’t Wait to Learn tablet-based learning software. “I have an hour class every day, playing with the tablet. I learnt a lot of new things using the game. I’m enjoying knowing how to calculate. I know how to add and subtract numbers. The teachers guided us in the beginning on how to use the tablet, and now I know how to do everything by myself. I am moving through the game levels quickly.”

Learn more about the programme and how you can help on War Child Holland’s website.