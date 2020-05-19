Canada provides funding to annual humanitarian appeals

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada announced $306 million in funding to respond to annual humanitarian appeals through United Nations humanitarian agencies, non-governmental organizations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The funding is being distributed as follows.

$177.5 million to United Nations humanitarian agencies

International Organization for Migration

Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Pan American Health Organization

UNICEF

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

United Nations Population Fund

World Food Programme

World Health Organization

$75 million to non-governmental organizations

Action Against Hunger Canada

ACTED

Adventist Development and Relief Agency Canada

Alliance for International Medical Action

BRAC

Canadian Lutheran World Relief

CARE Canada

Concern Worldwide

Danish Refugee Council

Development and Peace

Doctors of the World

Doctors Without Borders

Humanity & Inclusion Canada

HOPE International Development Agency

International Medical Corps

International NGO Safety Organisation

International Rescue Committee

Mission Inclusion

People in Need

Plan International Canada

Save the Children Canada

World Vision Canada

$53.5 million to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement