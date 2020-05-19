World + 1 more
Canada provides funding to annual humanitarian appeals
Backgrounder
The Government of Canada announced $306 million in funding to respond to annual humanitarian appeals through United Nations humanitarian agencies, non-governmental organizations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The funding is being distributed as follows.
$177.5 million to United Nations humanitarian agencies
- International Organization for Migration
- Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- Pan American Health Organization
- UNICEF
- United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- United Nations Population Fund
- World Food Programme
- World Health Organization
$75 million to non-governmental organizations
- Action Against Hunger Canada
- ACTED
- Adventist Development and Relief Agency Canada
- Alliance for International Medical Action
- BRAC
- Canadian Lutheran World Relief
- CARE Canada
- Concern Worldwide
- Danish Refugee Council
- Development and Peace
- Doctors of the World
- Doctors Without Borders
- Humanity & Inclusion Canada
- HOPE International Development Agency
- International Medical Corps
- International NGO Safety Organisation
- International Rescue Committee
- Mission Inclusion
- People in Need
- Plan International Canada
- Save the Children Canada
- World Vision Canada
$53.5 million to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement