Canada provides funding to annual humanitarian appeals

The Government of Canada announced $306 million in funding to respond to annual humanitarian appeals through United Nations humanitarian agencies, non-governmental organizations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The funding is being distributed as follows.

$177.5 million to United Nations humanitarian agencies

  • International Organization for Migration
  • Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
  • Pan American Health Organization
  • UNICEF
  • United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
  • United Nations Population Fund
  • World Food Programme
  • World Health Organization

$75 million to non-governmental organizations

  • Action Against Hunger Canada
  • ACTED
  • Adventist Development and Relief Agency Canada
  • Alliance for International Medical Action
  • BRAC
  • Canadian Lutheran World Relief
  • CARE Canada
  • Concern Worldwide
  • Danish Refugee Council
  • Development and Peace
  • Doctors of the World
  • Doctors Without Borders
  • Humanity & Inclusion Canada
  • HOPE International Development Agency
  • International Medical Corps
  • International NGO Safety Organisation
  • International Rescue Committee
  • Mission Inclusion
  • People in Need
  • Plan International Canada
  • Save the Children Canada
  • World Vision Canada

$53.5 million to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

