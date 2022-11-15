Canada celebrates 5th anniversary of the Vancouver Principles and Elsie Initiative

November 15, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, today issued the following statement:

“Five years ago, Canada launched a pair of global initiatives aimed at reinforcing our fundamental convictions that children should never be recruited to serve as soldiers, workers or slaves in war, and that peace is more likely to endure when women are involved in peace operations.

“These convictions form the heart of a pair of ground-breaking initiatives launched by Canada in 2017: the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers, and the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations. The 5th anniversary of these innovative approaches to peace and security for all gives us an opportunity to reflect on progress made and to renew our commitments.

“The Vancouver Principles are a set of political commitments aimed at child protection within UN peacekeeping. Their specific focus is to prevent the recruitment and use of child soldiers. Canada is pleased that in just five years, 105 countries from around the world have endorsed the Vancouver Principles and committed to their implementation. The UN Department of Peace Operations is also integrating the Vancouver Principles directly into training, guidance and tools for police, military and civilian peacekeepers in UN peace operations, and the Canadian Armed Forces’ Dallaire Centre of Excellence for Peace and Security is implementing the principles within the Canadian Armed Forces.

“The Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations aims to increase the meaningful participation of uniformed women in UN peace operations. Since launching five years ago, the Elsie Initiative has spurred the creation and successful operation of the UN’s multi-donor Elsie Initiative Fund for Uniformed Women in Peace Operations, a universal Measuring Opportunities for Women in Peace Operations barrier assessment methodology, and more receptive mission environments through the creation of gender-responsive camp infrastructure as well as efforts to prevent sexual harassment in peacekeeping workplaces. Canada has also entered into valued partnerships with Ghana, Senegal and Zambia through the engagement of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“Canada has long been committed to the United Nations and multilateral efforts to achieve global peace and security. We are pleased to extend and expand the Elsie Initiative and bolster the international implementation of the Vancouver Principles. We are grateful for the collaboration of our partners during the past five years, and we look forward to expanding our efforts and welcoming even more partners in future.”

