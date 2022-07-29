Canada announces the renewal of support to UNAIDS

July 29, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, addressing the stigma and discrimination faced by key populations and ensuring that women and girls in all their diversity are able to make decisions about their bodies and their futures. The root of the majority of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections is inequality. Far too often, those who need the greatest help are denied the testing and treatment required.

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today announced a $15-million contribution to UNAIDS for 2023-2025.

UNAIDS is the lead multilateral organization coordinating the global effort to end HIV/AIDS as a global health threat by 2030. The organization plays a critical role in providing strategic direction, advocacy, coordination, and technical support by bringing together industry, community, and government partners to deliver life-saving HIV services, including treatment. UNAIDS works hand-in-hand with the Global Fund to Fights AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria to ensure support reaches those who need it most.

The Government of Canada is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with UNAIDS, and to support its important work to implement the Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026.

Quotes

“We must all come together to meet the challenge of eliminating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat as quickly as possible. Far too many continue to die at an unacceptable rate because of HIV/AIDS. We need to all re-engage to benefit our communities and nations, and our world. No one should be left behind.” - Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

“To reach our shared goals of ending HIV and AIDS as public health concerns by 2030, strong international collaboration is needed. Through continued support for UNAIDS, together we will reduce the burden of HIV and AIDS, and improve the lives of everyone living with, at risk of, and affected by HIV. Canada remains committed to working closely with the global HIV community, alongside community organizations, HIV researchers, advocates, and those with lived experiences to strengthen the HIV response in Canada and around the world.” - Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health of Canada

“UNAIDS greatly values Canada’s support for ending AIDS as a public health crisis by 2030, and our partnership on shared priorities. By providing multiyear allocations, Canada enables UNAIDS to maximise the impact of its funding. Canada's commitment to framing and funding its feminist international assistance policy, to prioritizing support for sexual and reproductive health and rights, and to the human rights of women and girls in all their diversity and of LGBTI people, provide vital support to UNAIDS work to end the inequalities which perpetuate the AIDS pandemic. We look forward to even closer collaboration ahead.” - Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS

Quick facts

Over the past three decades, the number of AIDS-related deaths dropped from the 2006 peak of 2 million people per year to 650,000 in 2021.

In 2021, the decline rate of new HIV infections slowed down. Eastern Europe & Central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa have all experienced an increase in rates of a new infection.

In 2021, key populations - men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, sex workers, prisoners, and transgender people - accounted for 70% of new HIV infections.

In 2021, young people accounted for 27% of new HIV infections globally and 82% of adolescent girls and young women newly infected with HIV live in sub-Saharan Africa.

160,000 new infections are in children (aged 0 to 14 years) and only half of children living with HIV have access to life-saving medicines.

Associated links

Contacts

Haley Hodgson

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of International Development

haley.hodgson@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office

Global Affairs Canada

media@international.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaDev

Like us on Facebook: Canada’s international development - Global Affairs Canada

Follow us on Instagram: @canadadev