Canada announces funding to help prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises

May 24, 2019 - Oslo, Norway - Global Affairs Canada

Women and girls are disproportionately affected over men and boys by crises and are often the primary targets of conflict, with sexual and gender-based violence being used as an act of reprisal and to create fear. Canada is working to prevent, mitigate and respond to this violence in humanitarian crises.

On behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Kamal Khera, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development, today announced over $18 million in funding to trusted humanitarian partners to help meet the needs of women and girls affected by crises.

Parliamentary Secretary Khera made this announcement during the conference on Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises, held in Oslo, Norway, from May 23 to 24, 2019.

“The consequences of sexual and gender-based violence are far reaching, affecting survivors not only physically, but also psychologically and socially. We must bring perpetrators of this violence to justice swiftly and hold them to account for their actions.

“Canada is taking action to help address this, including through prevention, mitigation and response strategies, and by supporting the provision of the full range of sexual and reproductive health services during humanitarian responses, as well as supporting the documentation of human rights abuses and crimes.”

Kamal Khera, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development

Canada is the current lead of the Call to Action on Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies, a global multi-stakeholder initiative launched in 2013 to fundamentally transform the way gender-based violence is addressed in humanitarian emergencies.

The conference on Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises brought together states, international organizations and civil society organizations to mobilize stronger commitments and financial resources to end sexual and gender-based violence.

