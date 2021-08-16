Canada announces emergency support to respond to global food crises

August 13, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity around the world by disrupting food production, supply and distribution. Acute hunger is increasing not only in scale but also in severity, with over 41 million people worldwide at risk of falling into famine or famine-like conditions. Immediate action is required to respond to this unprecedented emergency in global hunger and malnutrition.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced a total of $155 million for emergency humanitarian and development assistance to help avert famine in crisis-affected countries by addressing deteriorating food security and nutrition needs.

Canada will distribute this funding through focused investments allowing select partners to respond to critical food and nutrition needs around the world. These organizations include the World Food Programme, UNICEF, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Country-Based Pooled Funds, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. These organizations’ programming will provide global food and nutrition assistance, including for people most affected by acute and chronic malnutrition exacerbated by COVID-19, and will lay the groundwork for immediate relief.

This support will also be provided through other Canadian partners to address acute malnutrition and underlying vulnerabilities related to health, water, sanitation and hygiene in famine-affected countries.

Quotes

“As the COVID-19 pandemic threatens decades’ worth of hard-won development gains, Canada’s immediate, coordinated response is vital to provide emergency access to food around the world. We must work globally and act now to support countries on the verge of famine.”

Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

In 2020, the world experienced the single largest increase in global hunger ever recorded, with as many as 160 million additional people falling deeper into hunger, a trend that has only continued into 2021.

By 2022, COVID-19 could result in an additional 2.6 million under-height children, 9.8 million under-weight children, 168,000 additional child deaths and 2.1 million maternal anemia cases.

Backgrounder - Canada’s emergency support responds to global food crises

The Government of Canada has announced that it is providing $155 million for emergency humanitarian and development assistance to help avert famine in affected countries by addressing deteriorating food security and nutrition needs.

World Food Programme (WFP): $75 million

To address deteriorating situations of communities experiencing severe food insecurity, WFP programming will provide emergency cash, in-kind food and nutrition assistance, including through school meals, nutrition education.

UNICEF: $20 million

Funding to UNICEF will help ensure access to essential nutritional supports, such as Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods, and help communities meet nutrition needs through activities, such as providing supplements, Vitamin A supplementation, immunization and water, sanitation and hygiene programming.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ (UN OCHA) Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs): $15 million

Through UN OCHA’s CBPFs, Canada’s funding will enable flexible and timely country-level responses, including through international organizations and NGOs.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): $10 million

Canada’s support through the ICRC will ensure assistance, including food assistance, reaches the most difficult-to-access populations in crisis and conflict-affected contexts.

Canadian Foodgrains Bank: $10 million

Through its 15 member organizations, the Canadian Foodgrains Bank will deliver critical humanitarian and development food assistance at the community level in developing countries around the globe.

Canadian non-governmental organizations: $25 million

Additional programming with Canadian partners will ensure a holistic multi-sectoral response that addresses underlying determinants of acute malnutrition, including water, sanitation and hygiene and health programming.

Contacts

Guillaume Dumas

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of International Development

Guillaume.Dumas@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office

Global Affairs Canada

343-203-7700

media@international.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaDev

Like us on Facebook: Canada’s international development - Global Affairs Canada