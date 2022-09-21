Canada announces a $1.21-billion contribution to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and additional support to mitigate the impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed health systems, and lockdowns have disrupted health services worldwide. This has had a devastating impact on efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria. TB and malaria deaths have increased and progress on reducing HIV-related deaths has stalled. We need to redouble our efforts in fighting for all those we have not reached, in particular vulnerable women and girls, if we are to stay on course to achieve the goal of eliminating these diseases as epidemics by 2030.

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment pledging conference, hosted by the United States in New York, Canada will commit $1.21 billion to the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria. The Prime Minister also announced an allocation of $100 million for the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism, which supports countries to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on programs to fight HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria, and initiates urgent improvements in health and community systems.

AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria are devastating and deadly diseases that affect the most vulnerable and marginalized – including women and girls who are less likely to have access to life-saving treatments – yet, they are largely preventable and treatable. The Global Fund is a partnership between governments, civil society, technical partners, the private sector and people affected by the diseases to support country-led prevention, treatment and care programs.

The Global Fund’s dedication to a people-centred and country-driven approach has made it possible to find solutions that deliver the most impact. Over the past 20 years, 50 million lives have been saved through the Global Fund partnership and today’s contribution will support the Global Fund in saving 20 million more.

The work of the Global Fund and key partners like UNAIDS and the Stop TB Partnership has been critical to increasing access to prevention, treatment and care for AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria around the world, and Canada will remain a steadfast partner in these efforts.

“We are committed to leaving no one behind. The Global Fund is central to the worldwide fight against the HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics—and is a critical partner in advancing sexual reproductive health and rights. Over the past 20 years, 50 million lives have been saved through the Global Fund partnership and today’s contribution will support the Global Fund in saving 20 million more. Given the scale of need, I encourage all partners to sustain their financial support to the Global Fund, and other key partners like UNAIDS and the Stop TB Partnership. This is a worldwide fight, and only together we will be able to maximize the effectiveness of our collective investments.” - Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

The funding commitment announced today represents a 30% increase over Canada’s last pledge. As a longstanding, founding partner, Canada has contributed over $3.9 billion to the Global Fund since its inception.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada has also invested an additional $225 million in the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism for urgent funding gaps, such as COVID-19 testing, medical oxygen and supporting country needs.

The Global Fund is Canada’s largest multilateral health investment, and a critical partner in delivering on Canada’s 10-year commitment to reach an average of $1.4 billion in funding each year by 2023 to support women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and rights around the world.

In 2021, the decline rate of new HIV infections slowed down. Eastern Europe & Central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa have all experienced an increase in rates of new infections.

After COVID-19, tuberculosis is the leading infectious disease killer. The impact of COVID-19 on TB programs has been significant: In 2020, the number of deaths from TB rose for the first time in a decade.

A child dies of malaria nearly every minute. In 2020, 241 million people contracted malaria, resulting in 627,000 deaths; nearly 690,000 people died of HIV-related illnesses; and 1.75 million people became newly infected with HIV.

