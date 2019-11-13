Canada and the Global Fund

A Smart Investment

In 2000, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria appeared to be unstoppable. In many countries, AIDS devastated an entire generation, leaving countless orphans and shattered communities. Malaria killed young children and pregnant women unable to protect themselves from mosquitoes or access lifesaving medicine. Tuberculosis unfairly afflicted the poor, as it had for millennia.

The world fought back. Canada had a leading role in this response. It joined with other governments, the private sector, civil society and people affected by the diseases to form the Global Fund, which pooled the world’s resources to invest strategically in programs to end AIDS, TB and malaria as epidemics.

Saving Lives, Transforming Livelihoods

Sixteen years later, Canada’s smart, effective health investments through the Global Fund have helped save more than 27 million lives. With contributions totalling US$2.3 billion as of December 2018, Canada is the 7th largest public donor to the Global Fund. As host of the Global Fund’s Fifth Replenishment Conference in September 2016, Canada brought leaders from around the world to Montréal to raise funds and support the Global Fund’s efforts to end HIV, TB and malaria as epidemics. At the conference, Canada pledged CAD804 million, a 20 percent increase from its previous pledge.

The Canadian government is represented on the Global Fund’s Board and is a dynamic contributor in shaping governance policies, especially those that support better investments for key populations, gender equality and human rights, as well as resilient and sustainable systems for health.