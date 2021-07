by Leela Ramdhani, Ahmed Abdi Ibrahim, Lydia Zigomo and Carlos Mejía

Oxfam has been on a ten-year journey to transform itself into an organisation more reflective of the world in which it works and more diverse in its leadership. In this article, Oxfam staff and local partners share some of their experiences and thoughts on supporting local humanitarian leadership while opening new affiliates in the Global South.

