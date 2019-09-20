Camp Management Standards - Draft for Field Consultation, January 2019

Site management agencies and personnel

Site management agencies and personnel are capacitated and able to fulfil their roles.

Coverage: Displaced populations have access to site management services.

• Need for technical assistance: Site management agencies are engaged when the rate of displacement requires technical or specialized site management services.

o 1 site management agency per 15,000 displaced individuals living in a communal space.

• On site presence: Site management agencies are present on site to carry out site management activities.

o A site management agency is available on site to provide site management services (Y/N)

 Services may be provided through site level offices (Y/N), centralized or municipal offices or community resource centres (Y/N), regular visits from a mobile team (Y/N, # visits per week), or services provided through an appointed on the ground agency (Y/N)

Agency capacity: Site management agencies, which can include national or local governments, national or international organizations, and/or displaced and host community management structures, have the operational capacity to manage the site(s).

• Training: Site management agencies have completed technical trainings or has technical experience with managing sites

o Site management agency has undergone a minimum of three day of CCCM training or has proven experience of previous site management (Y/N)

o Site management agency has a TOR (Y/N)

• Personnel diversity: Site management agency personnel includes women and minority groups in at least the same ratio as the displaced population

o Proportion of female personnel / male personnel

o Presence on staff of other key minority groups in the displaced population, including religious or ethnic minority groups (Y/N)

Personnel capacity and training: Site management is provided by competent personnel that has the capacity to respond to the needs of the displaced population without bias or discrimination.

• Responsibilities: Staff members of site management teams have clear responsibilities

o Each staff member has undergone a minimum of three days of CCCM training or has proven site management experience (Y/N)

o Each staff member has a signed and agreed TOR (Y/N)

• Humanitarian principles: Staff members of site management teams adhere to humanitarian principles

o Each staff member has signed a code of conduct in an appropriate language (Y/N)

o Each staff member has undergone PSEA training (Y/N)