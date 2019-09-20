20 Sep 2019

Camp Management Standards - Draft for Field Consultation, January 2019

Report
from CCCM Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2019
Download PDF (349.93 KB)

Site management agencies and personnel

Site management agencies and personnel are capacitated and able to fulfil their roles.

Coverage: Displaced populations have access to site management services.

• Need for technical assistance: Site management agencies are engaged when the rate of displacement requires technical or specialized site management services.

o 1 site management agency per 15,000 displaced individuals living in a communal space.

• On site presence: Site management agencies are present on site to carry out site management activities.

o A site management agency is available on site to provide site management services (Y/N)

 Services may be provided through site level offices (Y/N), centralized or municipal offices or community resource centres (Y/N), regular visits from a mobile team (Y/N, # visits per week), or services provided through an appointed on the ground agency (Y/N)

Agency capacity: Site management agencies, which can include national or local governments, national or international organizations, and/or displaced and host community management structures, have the operational capacity to manage the site(s).

• Training: Site management agencies have completed technical trainings or has technical experience with managing sites

o Site management agency has undergone a minimum of three day of CCCM training or has proven experience of previous site management (Y/N)

o Site management agency has a TOR (Y/N)

• Personnel diversity: Site management agency personnel includes women and minority groups in at least the same ratio as the displaced population

o Proportion of female personnel / male personnel

o Presence on staff of other key minority groups in the displaced population, including religious or ethnic minority groups (Y/N)

Personnel capacity and training: Site management is provided by competent personnel that has the capacity to respond to the needs of the displaced population without bias or discrimination.

• Responsibilities: Staff members of site management teams have clear responsibilities

o Each staff member has undergone a minimum of three days of CCCM training or has proven site management experience (Y/N)

o Each staff member has a signed and agreed TOR (Y/N)

• Humanitarian principles: Staff members of site management teams adhere to humanitarian principles

o Each staff member has signed a code of conduct in an appropriate language (Y/N)

o Each staff member has undergone PSEA training (Y/N)

